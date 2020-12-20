Priest Convicted for Homosexual Crimes Wrote Bishops’ Sex Education Book

All That I Am

Father Joseph Quigley, 56, of Birmingham Archdiocese, England, was convicted of homosexual and sadistic activities with underage men including locking them up in a church crypt, CoventryTelegraph.net reported (December 5).Several victims testified against Quigley. One case dated from the 1990s, another happened between 2006 and 2008. One victim was aged 16-17 years.Between 2000 and 2009, Birmingham Archdiocese was headed by now Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols who is strongly pro-gay. He learned of Quigley's crimes in 2008 and flew him to the US into a specialised clinic.At that time, Quigley was the Birmingham Archdiocese's Director of Education and National Adviser on religious education for the Bishops' Education Service, chaired by Nichols.In 2001, Quigley produced the sex education manualwhich recommends to teach sex to the nine-year old.In 2009 and 2011, Quigley still worked under restrictions for Birmingham Archdiocese, celebrating Mass and carrying out a school inspection.