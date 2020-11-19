Dublin Archbishop: “We Have to Construct the Church in a Different Way”

Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin wants “to construct a mature Church” to attract parishioners, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland (November 17). After the summer, there were lesser young people in attendance, he noticed.Martin’s future Church will be very different compared to the past, “People will come through conviction, rather than being born Catholic.” Therefore, “We have to construct the church in a different way. Some church buildings, particularly larger ones could close, Martin announced.He observed that there are more civil than religious marriage in Ireland, and that ‘no religion’ is the second most ticked box on the census.