Fr. Francesco Bamonte (President of the International Association of Exorcists in Rome) writes how the devil confesses in terrible pain about the Virgin Mary's tears, "We wanted to rejoice, but She was killing us with her weeping. Her tears are a fire that kill us." "Every time she comes down to earth, we sink lower. Every tear of Hers burns a hole in our skin, every glance of Hers pierces our heads. Her every step brings us to our end. We try to stop Her, but we can't because she's more powerful than we are. Evil has no power over Her." (Book: Diabolical Possession and the Ministry of Exorcism)