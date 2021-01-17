Schneider On Vaccines: „This Is Cannibalism”

"How can you collaborate with such a heinous crime?" - Bishop Athanasius Schneider answered to a nurse who asked what she should do as her job forces her to administer Covid-19 vaccinations produced with cell lines harvested from aborted children.Schneider told LiveFatima.io (January 14, video below) “not to do it in any case, this is impossible." He considers the material cooperation with these vaccines “evil” and a “monstrous crime,” especially in the current context of a daily increasing abortion industry and foetal technology.“This is cannibalism,” he said stressing that one child was cruelly murdered and used to produce the vaccine. Schneider tells the nurse to rather lose all earthly things and to give up her life than to commit this sin consciously.