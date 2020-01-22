Vatican Wanted “Conservative” Bergoglio as Jesuit Commissioner

Benedict XVI's Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, thought in 2006-2007 of imposing a commissioner on the decadent Jesuits.
This was said during the presentation of the Spanish version of Gianni La Bella’s “The Jesuits. From Vatican II to Pope Francis.”
A foolish Bertone had in mind to appoint Buenos Aires Cardinal Bergoglio for the job. He informed Jesuit general Kolvenbach who had presented his resignation. Kolvenbach - no friend of Bergoglio - was “perplexed and disconcerted."
He asked for an audience with Benedict XVI informing him that the Jesuits “would not tolerate” Bergoglio as a commissioner.
Bergoglio also knew this. He refused to accept the job.
#newsSlpleupvuh
Clicks116
- Report
Social networks