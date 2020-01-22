Vatican Wanted “Conservative” Bergoglio as Jesuit Commissioner

Benedict XVI's Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, thought in 2006-2007 of imposing a commissioner on the decadent Jesuits.This was said during the presentation of the Spanish version of Gianni La Bella’s “The Jesuits. From Vatican II to Pope Francis.”A foolish Bertone had in mind to appoint Buenos Aires Cardinal Bergoglio for the job. He informed Jesuit general Kolvenbach who had presented his resignation. Kolvenbach - no friend of Bergoglio - was “perplexed and disconcerted."He asked for an audience with Benedict XVI informing him that the Jesuits “would not tolerate” Bergoglio as a commissioner.Bergoglio also knew this. He refused to accept the job.