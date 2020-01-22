Ratzinger/Sarah Book: Francis Was "Really Upset", "Pitched The Fit"

It is a mistake to believe that everybody has the duty to speak out against Francis, Michael Matt said at the January 18 Munich Acies Ordinata presser.
Matt called on an "intelligent resistance" (English video sequence).
For instance, he would not want Cardinal Sarah to attack Francis directly, and thus be eliminated from the position he holds. “It's a question of strategy,” Matt explained, although Sarah is sidelined by Francis.
Matt noticed Francis' reaction to the Ratzinger/Sarah Book on celibacy: "Francis ‘pitched the fit’, he was really upset by that.”
The revolution spent hundreds of years getting to the point of undermining the Church, Matt concluded, “Catholics now have to undermine the revolution.”
This is so wrong, what Matt says here, I do not know where to begin. First, there is a big difference between the Catholic Church and a temporal government. Second, there is a big difference between living the Gospel and practicing marxist infiltration tactics. Third, do you remember what Our Lady said at Fatima? I could go on.... this man is not acting out of Faith.