Cardinal Müller: Francis Fosters “Man-Made One-World-Religion Without Trinity And Incarnation”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller wrote a lengthy contribution on Die-Tagespost.de (January 21) defending Benedict XVI and celibacy. He argued that celibacy dates back to the apostles and was abolished by the Eastern Churches at the Council in Trullo (691/692) which significantly took place not in a church but in the imperial palace.This time, Müller even attacks Francis despite his usual strategy to blame the Bergoglians and to spare Francis.Müller: “The militant atheist Eugenio Scalfari boasts of his friendship with Pope Francis. United in the common idea of a man-made One-World-Religion (without Trinity and Incarnation) he offers him his collaboration.”In his conclusions, Müller criticises that Scalfari, “who neither believes in God nor in the mystery of the holy Church” is an adviser to Francis.