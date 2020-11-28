Second Mass Lockdown In Europe – An Overview

Austria

Belgium

Germany

France

Poland

Spain

United Kingdom and Ireland

Masses are allowed for at most 10 people and funerals for 50. Father Justin Minkowitsch started the November 25 Appeal of 70 intellectuals demanding the bishops to free Mass. Within days, it was signed by more than 700 faithful.All worship is suspended until December 13. The Committee of Concerned Catholics demands that at least some faithful may participate at Masses like in other countries. Its petition received within days 500 signatures.A second lockdown has closed restaurants, gyms, theatres (etc.) but there is no ban on worship, however, strict hygiene measures are enforced, sometimes including forced masking and Communion on the hand.All public worship is suspended from October 30 to December 6. Afterwards, only 30 people are allowed, even in big French Cathedrals. Every Sunday, Catholics gather to pray outside their churches.Public worship is limited to 1 person per 15 m2, masks are mandatory. Gyms are closed. A gym owner in Krakow rebranded his business as “Church of the Healthy Body” to skirt the closure.Covid-restrictions are imposed region-by-region. Since October 5, Mass attendance has been capped at 30 people.All worship is suspended from November 5 to December 2. Irish priest are facing draconic measures for accepting people at Mass. From December 23 to 27, the four British nations allow three households at most to meet at indoors “Christmas bubbles.”