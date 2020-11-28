Caught On Tape? Father Rutler, Author for ChurchMilitant.com, EWTN.com Watching Porn

The prestigious New York priest George Rutler, 75, has been accused of watching porn and attacking Ashley Gonzalez, 22, an overnight security guard at his Manhatten parish St Michael the Archangel.Rutler was born an Episcopal and was an Episcopal parson for nine years before he joined the Catholic Church in 1979 and was ordained a priest in 1981.He is popular among conservative Catholics for his 30 books and columns, for instance, on ChurchMilitant.com and his TV programs on EWTN.Gonzalez claims that she recorded Rutler on November 4 watching pornography on a computer in his office while masturbating. She gave the video (below) to News12.com (November 26) that blurred the alleged sexually explicit video.According to Gonzalez, Rutler then hindered her to leave the office, threw himself on her and forcibly touched her. She claims that - despite the attack - she still had time to send frantic help messages to her mother, and not to police which she only called later.Rutler denies any inappropriate acts with the security guard. He voluntarily stepped aside from the parish. EWTN has halted his programs while the allegations are investigated. No other allegations have been raised against Rutler in the past.