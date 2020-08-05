Roberto de Mattei on Vatican II: My word, even the Holy Spirit is judged and criticized

Winnowing of wheat continues apace
The Council of Jerusalem or Apostolic Council c. AD 50, considered by Catholics and Orthodox to be a prototype and forerunner of the later ecumenical councils:
“For it has seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us [...].” - Acts 15:28 (RSVCE).
Roberto de Mattei:
“The Holy Spirit nonetheless did not raise His voice against Communism. Therefore many historians and theologians are right, from Monsignor Gherardini to Cardinal Brandmüller, when they say the magisterial value and the binding authority of the conciliar texts has still all to be discussed, without excluding the idea that many of those documents might end up one day in the rubbish bin. But what is more important is that the Second Vatican Council is a historical event which cannot be reduced to muddled and ambiguous texts. Its distinctive note is the spirit which moved it: a spirit whereby, the way in which doctrine had to be presented to the faithful was more important than the doctrine itself.” (Source)
This statement by Mattei, in a confusing manner is condemning Vatican 2.
If the V2 documents are of the Holy Spirit and Church law, the magisterial value and binding authority would NOT have to be discussed.
Also, the Holy Spirit does NOT lead in works that might end up in the rubbish bin.
Pope Pius XI– The Communist system, with its authors and abettors condemned
Pope John XXIII– No Catholic can subscribe even to moderate Socialism – opposition between Communism and Christianity is fundamental. www.tfp.org/what-the-popes-…
Apostate Hans Küng (1928-) Vatican II Theologian:"This time we are going to stay in the Church, and we are going to dismantle the Catholic Church from within."
One more comment from Gesù è con noi
The heretics who influenced Vatican II denied the Holy Trinity. They do not have God as Father or the Church as Mother.
In fact they are persecuting the Catholic Church from within.
No Jettisoning or Correcting Vatican II
“He can no longer have God for his Father, who has not the Church for his mother.”
- St Cyprian of Carthage, Church Father
