Roberto de Mattei on Vatican II: My word, even the Holy Spirit is judged and criticized

Winnowing of wheat continues apace

“For it has seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us [...].”

“The Holy Spirit nonetheless did not raise His voice against Communism. Therefore many historians and theologians are right, from Monsignor Gherardini to Cardinal Brandmüller, when they say the magisterial value and the binding authority of the conciliar texts has still all to be discussed, without excluding the idea that many of those documents might end up one day in the rubbish bin. But what is more important is that the Second Vatican Council is a historical event which cannot be reduced to muddled and ambiguous texts. Its distinctive note is the spirit which moved it: a spirit whereby, the way in which doctrine had to be presented to the faithful was more important than the doctrine itself.”

The Council of Jerusalem or Apostolic Council c. AD 50, considered by Catholics and Orthodox to be a prototype and forerunner of the later ecumenical councils: