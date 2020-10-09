Two Shellings Hit Armenian Cathedral

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on October 8 of shelling the historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh.Holy Saviour Cathedral is now terribly damaged inside and outside. People including children who were hiding in the basement were not injured, reports Paul Ronzheimer (Bild.de).While journalist were filming the damage caused by the attack inside the church, another shelling started. Three journalists were injured, one critically.The current fighting has left hundreds dead and is the worst since the 1994 ceasefire.