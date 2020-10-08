Cardinal Becciu Denies Having "Influenced" Scandalous Pell Trial

Cardinal Angelo Becciu “categorically” denied having interfered in the trial of Cardinal Pell, his lawyer said on October 7 (CatholicNewsService.com).
Media reports fantasised he may have used Vatican funds "to bribe witnesses." Becciu further denied that he used Vatican funds to enrich himself, his family or influential people.
He also denied any improper contact with Cecilia Marogna, who received for opaque diplomatic trips, humanitarian aid and information sources €500,000 in five years from the Vatican Secretariat of State.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUpnaemnzbc
