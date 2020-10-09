Fratelli Tutti Refers to African Orishas Cult

Candomblé

Vodou

Francis quotes in Fratelli Tutti (FT) the Brazilian poet and lapsed Catholic, Vinícius de Moraes (+1980).The text in FT 215 says “life, for all its confrontations, is the art of encounter.” It is part of De Moraes’ song “Samba of the Blessing” which he composed in the 1960s.According to CruxNow.com the piece was inspired by the ritual music of, an Afro-Brazilian orishas cult which has its origins in African deities of the Yoruba tradition, similar toin Haiti.Carneiro Lopes, a scholar for literary studies and theology, said that it was "wonderful" that Francis included De Moraes’s verse despite the song's reference to orishas.