Already in Love: Paratrouper Took Over as Archbishop

Archbishop Olivier de Germay, 60, took possession of the episcopal seat of Lyon, France, last Sunday.
During the ceremony, 200 masked faithful were presented but no representative of the State.
Germay’s predecessor, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 70, retired early after he had been convicted of “abuse cover-up,” an unjust verdict later overthrown in appeal.
"It is said of the bishop that he is a bit like the husband of his diocesan church. So, thank you for introducing me to my wife. I find her rather beautiful. It seems to me that I already love her," de Germay said during his induction.
