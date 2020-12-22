Vatican Deficit: Is Francis Trusting in the Rich?

The Council for the Economy held a December 15 online meeting to discuss the Vatican's 2020 deficit, which is expected to amount to more than €60 million, due to Covid-19 measures and unfunded pension obligations.
John Allen believes on CruxNow.com (December 20) that the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican which was announced a week earlier, helps explain why this deficit doesn't cause panic in the Vatican.
He points out that Francis' new friends have $10.5 trillion in assets at their disposal and could help cover a $60 million deficit in a pinch, "In all likelihood, all it would take is a couple phone calls and a photo op.”
