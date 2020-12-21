Homosex Partnership: First Mindless Bishops' Conference Follows Francis Into the Abyss

but

Riga Archbishop Zbignevs Stankevics, 65, asked the Latvian parliament on December 15 to legally recognise homosexual partnerships (LaNuovaBq.it).“We must put aside all ideologies and create a real legal framework that protects all members of society,” Stankevics said during a parliamentary hearing.He feigned not to question the "concept of the traditional family,"then talked about "mechanisms to protect homosexual relationships.”The other three members of the Bishops’ Conference follow Stankevics into the abyss. The bishops even wrote a letter to President Egils Levits and to the President of the Parliament pushing for legalising different forms of relationships besides marriage.