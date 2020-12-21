 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks51
en.news

Francis Presents Sinister Prelate As “Holy Bishop From Brazil”

In his Christmas address to the Roman Curia, Francis mentioned the controversial Olinda and Recife Archbishop Hélder Câmara (+1999).

He called Câmara “this holy Bishop from Brazil” quoting his saying: “When you work with the poor, they call you a saint, when you resolve poverty, they call you a Communist.”

In 2015, a "beatification process" was started for Câmara. A political opportunist, Câmara started off in the fascist movement and then became a Marxist and was called “Fidel Castro in cassock”. He supported female ordination, divorce, polygamy and contraception.

More of Câmara's madness can be found here.

#newsSlanidgpsz

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up