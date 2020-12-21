Francis Presents Sinister Prelate As “Holy Bishop From Brazil”

In his Christmas address to the Roman Curia, Francis mentioned the controversial Olinda and Recife Archbishop Hélder Câmara (+1999).
He called Câmara “this holy Bishop from Brazil” quoting his saying: “When you work with the poor, they call you a saint, when you resolve poverty, they call you a Communist.”
In 2015, a "beatification process" was started for Câmara. A political opportunist, Câmara started off in the fascist movement and then became a Marxist and was called “Fidel Castro in cassock”. He supported female ordination, divorce, polygamy and contraception.
More of Câmara's madness can be found here.
