A Refutation of Zechariah 4:14's "Why Pope Francis..."

Edit

once again

me

-->

non Law frequently discusses both parts of the papacy, the ministry and the office of the post. Ministerium and munus."

"both parts of the papacy"

If it happens that the Roman Pontiff resigns his office, it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone."

--> "In his resignation later, Benedict resigns the ministry. Specifically. He says it multiple times."

"I declare that I renounce the ministry of Bishop of Rome, Successor of Saint Peter, entrusted to me by the Cardinals on 19 April 2005, in such a way , that as from 28 February 2013, at 20:00 hours, the See of Rome, the See of Saint Peter, will be vacant and a Conclave to elect the new Supreme Pontiff will have to be convoked by those whose competence it is.

"in such a way"

"the See of Rome, the See of Saint Peter, will be vacant and a Conclave to elect the new Supreme Pontiff will have to be convoked by those whose competence it is"

Whatever

"in such a way"

"a Conclave to elect the new Supreme Pontiff will have to be convoked".

Whatever

--> "Canon 332.2 discusses the resignation of the office.



"332.2 If it happen that the Roman Pontiff renounces his munus, there is required for validity that the renunciation be done freely and manifested duly, but not that it be accepted by anyone whomsoever."

That is false.

happen

munus

s

office

s

n

--> "1) Canon Law doesn't use ministerium and munus interchangeably. It is precise."

"happen"

--> "2) Canon 332.2 says them (sic) resignation of the office must be manifested properly."

That is false.

"it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested"

"the resignation"

"the resignation of the office "

lie

--> "3) B16's resignation only mentions the ministry, multiple times."

"the resignation is made freely and properly manifested"

two

freely and properly manifested."

with full freedom

"I no longer bear the power of office for the governance of the Church,.."

"Francis has a strong presence. Much stronger that I could ever have with my physical and mental weaknesses," he observed. "To remain in my office would not have been honest."

--> "4.a) From his dress…"

"At the moment of my resignation there were no other clothes available. In any case, I wear the white cassock in a visibly different way to how the Pope wears it. This is another case of completely unfounded speculations being made,"

himself

and

two

separate

the

singular

Pope Francis does.

--> "4.b) his residence…,"

825

--> "4.c) his holding on to his papal name…"

--Benedict explained that when he initially stepped down he wanted to be called 'Father Benedict' rather than Pope Emeritus or Benedict XVI , but 'I was too weak at that point to enforce it.'--

--> "4.d) being addressed as His Holiness"

--> "4.e.) …from Ganswein's explanation that B16 "expanded" the papacy.

and

--there is no “diarchy” (dual government) in the Church today--

--> "4.f) and from the fact he didn't mention both the ministry and OFFICE of the pope.

"it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone."

"made freely"

"and properly manifested"

Nothing else is listed or required.

--> "4.g) "we are redirected to Canon 188, which means..."

That is false.

fabricated

where none exists

--> "5.) Benedict did not legally resign, by design, and thus his resognation (sic) is invalid and thus he is still pope."

both

manufacturing

that does not exist

contradicted

"Speculations about the invalidity of my resignation are simply absurd.”

me

--> 6.) No matter how bad the Bergolians ( 6.) No matter how bad the Bergolians ( @Ultraviolet on GTV) want Bergolio to be pope he isnt.

This is an outright lie on the author's part

over a year ago

"I do not support Pope Francis. I don't like Pope Francis. I don't approve of Pope Francis. But Pope Francis is the Pope. I don't like that either. I have repeatedly explained this to KristianKeller. I've repeatedly explained this to many people here."

"want Bergoglio to be pope".

repeatedly

--> "He is an Antipope."

An antipope is a person who, in opposition to the lawful pope, makes a significant attempt to occupy the position of Bishop of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church."

--In his letter to Tornielli, Benedict also confirmed that he had written, in a letter to Swiss theologian Hans Kung, a longtime friend and intellectual rival, that he was "bound by a great identity of views and a heartfelt friendship with Pope Francis " and that he sees "my last and final job to support his pontificate in prayer.



Professor Kung quoted the content of my letter to him word for word and correctly,” Benedict wrote. He concluded by saying that he hoped he had answered Tornielli’s questions in “a clear and adequate way."--

"Bishop of Rome"

deliberately so

repeated lies

"Jimmies"

by anyone at all.

He's disabled the comments to his post

me

ever

"Blocking" another user is an admission of defeat

because I don't need to

;-)