Schneider: "This Could Be The Mark Of The Beast"

Anti-Christian world powers will impose on mankind a passive collaboration with abortion through Covid-vaccines derived from aborted children, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told LifeSiteNews.com (December 21).
Bishops who accept immoral vaccines wouldn't do so if they would have seen how children used for vaccines were murdered by abortionists, Schneider believes.
Now, the abortionists will claim that the entire Church "accepts abortion," Schneider predicts. He will rather "go to prison" than to submit to compulsory vaccination.
Schneider suggests that the vaccine could be the "Mark of the Beast" mentioned in the Apocalypse, but he admits that "it is, of course, difficult to state this.”
On December 21, the Vatican claimed that vaccines deriving from aborted babies are “morally acceptable.”
Miami Archbishop Wenski was the first bishop who publicly received Pfizer’s immoral Covid-19 vaccine on December 17.
