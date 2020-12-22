Francis: Immoral Vaccination in January

Francis will receive the Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine next January, LaFedeQuotidiana.it (December 21) writes.The Vatican will make it available to its 800 residents and 3,000 workers. The vaccination will not be compulsory.Unlike previous reports, the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine is doubted. “Children of God for Life” also notes that the vaccine was tested using the infamous HEK 293 cell line which is derived from kidney tissue of a healthy baby who was killed by abortionist in the Netherlands in the 1970s.The vaccine also uses mRNA technology that has been researched since 1990 but was never approved, not even for animals.