Reform Is Over: The Last Catholics Are Kicked Out

Francis' Bishop Gerard de Korte, 65, of ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, dismissed Father Cor Mennen, 75, a famous critic of Francis' heresies.
Mennen was a Canon Law professor for 30 years at the diocese's seminary. He writes on FortesInFide.nl that he found out about his dismissal when a colleague asked him by email whether he knew his successor.
Simultaneously, Father Filip de Rycke, the Catholic rector of the seminary, was dismissed and replaced by a friendly priest who is not concerned about liturgical abuses.
According to Mennen, “a very specific period in the history of seminary of ’s-Hertogenbosch diocese is over, an attempt of Catholic renewal after the erosion of the faith after the sixties.”
Picture: Gerard de Korte © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsGedgceowgl
