Conservative Bishop Accepts Immoral Vaccine

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin accepts Covid-19 vaccines derived from aborted children.Tobin stated on Twitter (December 22) the truism that it is impossible, in many settings, to completely avoid cooperating with moral evil.“The Church, on multiple levels, has said that it's morally acceptable to receive the vaccines that are currently available. I agree, and I accept that judgment,” he concludes.The problem: Such a decision cannot be made on the basis of authority arguments, butbe justified in terms of content.