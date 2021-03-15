Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Live Mike
39 minutes ago
Exposing the Errors & Problems of the Cult of Luisa Piccarreta´s Kingdom of the Divine Will Movement - Patrick Madrid
Live Mike
10 minutes ago
In Sister Lucia’s Last Public Interview with Fr. Augustin Fuentes in 1957 she said that Our Lady told her:
“
The last means that God will give to the world for its salvation are the Holy Rosary and My Immaculate Heart
.”
