German Church Practices Divorce "Blessing"

Some divorced couples wish a common ritual for releasing each other symbolically from their relationship, Eva-Maria Ritz told Katholisch.de (February 28).
Ritz runs the diocesan marriage counselling in Leipzig, Dresden-Meißen Diocese, Germany.
She sends those couples to priests who offer “a kind of blessing” for spouses who are about to divorce,
“We copied this from our protestant brethren,” Ritz explains.
Picture: © Tony Guyton, CC BY, #newsYaxndbzhmt
