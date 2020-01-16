Clicks1.3K
en.news
21

Francis Rejects Proposed Argentinean Holy See Ambassador

Francis rejected Luis Bellando, whom Argentina proposed as the ambassador to the Holy See, media report.

They guess that Bellando was not accepted because he is “divorced,” although re-marriage is not taken seriously in the Francis Vatican. In 2008, the Vatican refused a married Argentinean ambassador who was living with a concubine.

Bellando is a career diplomate who has worked in Angola, Cuba, Brazil and Bolivia.

Ultraviolet
It will be interesting to see what the real reason for the rejection is.
AgentRose
Give it time.
