Attack on Woman Top 2019 Media Event for Francis

The December attack on a Chinese woman was Francis’ top 2019 media event, followed by his February visit to the United Arab Emirates, CaffeStoria.it (January 13) writes.
However, on a one to hundred scale the slapping of the woman reached 100 points, the UAE trip only 27.
The top media event for Benedict XVI was his April Klerusblatt-interview where he spoke about homosexual abuses (100), followed by the film “The Two Popes” (85).
