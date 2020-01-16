It’s “Certain”: Francis Will Abolish Celibacy in South America – And Elsewhere

The semi-official IlSismografo.blogspot.com (January 16) announces that it is “certain” that Francis will abolish celibacy in early February via his Amazon Exhortation.
The measure will first regard the nine countries which have a part of the Amazon basin, IlSismografo writes.
They are: Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Guyana, Bolivia, Suriname and French Guiana.
IlSismografo pretends that Francis impending decision was “authorized” by the Amazon Synod.
Nothing could be farther from the truth. The Amazon Synod was an authentic Robber Synod to which Francis invited a selected group of ignorant Pachamama bishops with the only task to rubberstamp decisions that were made beforehand.
The present problem of the Church is not a lack of priests but the theological, spiritual and moral decadence of the papacy and the bishops. The lack of priests is a consequence of this.
The problem will not be removed by “ordaining” second-class priests.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsJghgqjxtii
Clicks2.8K
- Report
Social networks
It is certain Unrepentant Jorge of the Pachamamas will fall into eternal flames if he does not repent.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
B16 and Sarah take us back on track
John 10, 12-13: 12 The hired hand is not the shepherd and does not own the sheep. So when he sees the wolf coming, he abandons the sheep and runs away. Then the wolf attacks the flock and scatters it. 13 The man runs away because he is a hired hand and cares nothing for the sheep.
Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong could have said to Pope Francis; 'Holy Father, do not sit idly by and take care of the Chinese sheep ...' The symbolism of the arms crossed, I see it there too.
advoluntas@aol.com and one more user like this.
pmfji and one more user like this.
pmfji likes this.
I think it was certain the day he was elected. This is all part of the masonic plan to destroy the Church
DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.
Georgia59 likes this.
Given Francis' other antics, it doesn't take a saint to recognize the man is going to Hell. Pachamama punched his ticket long before this.
J G Tasan likes this.
I agree with you!
I read it somewhere that the pavement in hell is made of flesh of unworthy clerics, etc.
Gosh...
I read it somewhere that the pavement in hell is made of flesh of unworthy clerics, etc.
Gosh...
advoluntas@aol.com and one more user like this.
Novella Nurney and one more user like this.
Claudius Cartapus likes this.
And saint Bridget also knew it in advance… Saint Bridget: Pope Who Would Abolish Celibacy Would Become Food of Demons in Hell
advoluntas@aol.com and 4 more users like this.
Seabass likes this.
hitherto likes this.
What else would we expect from drunk with power, Pope Machiavelli. Does he think real Catholics believe him or his decrees?
Novella Nurney and one more user like this.
Agent Rose, I would think not( as in I agree with you) Orthodox Catholics of the perennial, all and everywhere, in every point, throughout Church History have rejected the errors of thier times. Calling them out as Anathema. However, I see we are but a few amongst the confused sheep( I do not say this to injure anyone) Rejecting error and praying to God Almighty for His Just and Righteous Mercy …More
Agent Rose, I would think not( as in I agree with you) Orthodox Catholics of the perennial, all and everywhere, in every point, throughout Church History have rejected the errors of thier times. Calling them out as Anathema. However, I see we are but a few amongst the confused sheep( I do not say this to injure anyone) Rejecting error and praying to God Almighty for His Just and Righteous Mercy is not easy. I fall short on an hourly basis. But , I recognize I fall short, I know there is a hell , Jesus Christ the King and High Priest is THE focus of Catholicism in its sacraments. I do not ( nor most Catholics I am acquainted with) believe in the church of nice and its accompaniment to the " low road". Lord help us, Our Blessed Virgin Mother protect us in her mantel. Pax Christi