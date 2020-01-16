It’s “Certain”: Francis Will Abolish Celibacy in South America – And Elsewhere

Agent Rose, I would think not( as in I agree with you) Orthodox Catholics of the perennial, all and everywhere, in every point, throughout Church History have rejected the errors of thier times. Calling them out as Anathema. However, I see we are but a few amongst the confused sheep( I do not say this to injure anyone) Rejecting error and praying to God Almighty for His Just and Righteous Mercy … More

Agent Rose, I would think not( as in I agree with you) Orthodox Catholics of the perennial, all and everywhere, in every point, throughout Church History have rejected the errors of thier times. Calling them out as Anathema. However, I see we are but a few amongst the confused sheep( I do not say this to injure anyone) Rejecting error and praying to God Almighty for His Just and Righteous Mercy is not easy. I fall short on an hourly basis. But , I recognize I fall short, I know there is a hell , Jesus Christ the King and High Priest is THE focus of Catholicism in its sacraments. I do not ( nor most Catholics I am acquainted with) believe in the church of nice and its accompaniment to the " low road". Lord help us, Our Blessed Virgin Mother protect us in her mantel. Pax Christi