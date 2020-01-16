Clicks728
en.news
11

Amazon Priesthood “Denies Sacramental Character of Catholic Priesthood”

It is logical that the priest lives a celibate life because he acts “in the person of Christ” who was celibate, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 91, told IlGiornale.it (January 16).

A “merely sociological concept of the priesthood” is for him behind the idea of introducing a married clergy “in some areas.”

This concept “denies the sacramental and supernatural character of the Catholic priesthood."

Brandmüller asks Francis not to forget the Lord’s word to his apostles,

“If anyone comes to me, and does not hate his own father and mother and wife and children and brothers and sisters, yes, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple” (Lk 14:26).

Picture: Walter Brandmüller, #newsUrrauzvawd

  • Report

  • Social networks

mariamargarita likes this.
aderito
There are no doubts that are powers inside and outside the church to change its doctrine and gospel for the sake of pleasing the materialistic ,secularistic world ., Not the will of God
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up