Saint Vincent Ferrer "In the countries of the West, the number of Jews and infidels increased, who by their wealth and their culture of letters exercised a fatal influence. The Last Day, the … More

Saint Vincent Ferrer



"In the countries of the West, the number of Jews and infidels increased, who by their wealth and their culture of letters exercised a fatal influence. The Last Day, the terrible Day of Judgement was almost forgotten, but Divine Providence was pleased to restore and beautify His Church by illustrious men. At a favourable moment, He sent into the world, for the salvation of the faithful, Vincent of Valencia, of the Order of Friar Preachers, a skillful professor of Sacred Theology. He professed all knowledge of the eternal Gospel. Like a vigorous athlete, he rushed to combat the errors of the Jews, the Saracens and other infidels; HE WAS THE ANGEL OF THE APOCALYPSE, flying through the heavens to announce the day of the Last Judgment, to evangelize the inhabitants of the earth, to sow the seeds of salvation among all nations, tribes, peoples and tongues and to point out the way of eternal life." – Pope Pius II writing in the Bull of Canonization about St Vincent Ferrer. As he was called the "Angel of the Apocalypse" so he is often depicted with wings! St Vincent Ferrer's feast day is on 5 April but the Dominican Order celebrates his feast today, 5 May. Stained glass detail from the apse of the Rosary Shrine in London. During the restoration work on these windows I was able to climb up the scaffolding to photograph them up close.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr