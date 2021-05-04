London Charterhouse "“Good Jesus, what will you do with my heart?” These were the last words – the final prayer – of Saint John Houghton, a Carthusian monk who lived a totally enclosed life of … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr London Charterhouse"“Good Jesus, what will you do with my heart?” These were the last words – the final prayer – of Saint John Houghton, a Carthusian monk who lived a totally enclosed life of contemplative prayer, Prior of the London Charterhouse who was gruesomely executed at Tyburn with three others on this day [4 May] in 1535. St John Houghton, who is depicted in the windows in our Resurrection chapel, was the first of the 284 canonised and beatified Martyrs of the English Reformation whom we honour on this feast day... So the night before St John Houghton and his companions were arrested, in their monastery in London (not far from Smithfield where, very briefly, the last Dominican priory of the Reformation period is to be found), St John Houghton celebrated a Mass of the Holy Spirit. Because, as today’s readings remind us, it is the Holy Spirit, the personal Love of God, that inflames the martyrs with holy zeal for truth, with a burning charity that enables them to give their hearts, their all to God. For the heroic fortitude of the martyrs is a gift from God, infused by the Holy Spirit, which strengthens them to follow Christ to the end, so that they can give their lives, indeed, literally give their hearts to the Lord who first loved us and who daily gives us his Sacred Heart." – from my Homily for today's feast of the English Martyrs (4 May). This photo shows the entrance to Charterhouse, the Carthusian monastery in London, as it now appears. The Charterhouse was built in 1371 and dedicated to Our Lady of the Salutation. However "in 1537 the Charterhouse brothers refused to renounce the Pope by oath, or acknowledge Henry as supreme head on earth of the English Church. Some of the order who had previously yielded now refused to obey, and were at once hurried to prison. The monastery was then dissolved, and Prior Trafford at once resigned. The majority of the monks consented to the surrender, the prior receiving an annual pension of £20, and the monks £5 each. Nine out of ten brothers, cruelly handled in Newgate, were literally starved to death. The survivor, after four years' misery, was executed in 1541. "Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr