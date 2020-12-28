Homosex “Blessings": President of German “Bishops" Wants to “Change" Catechism

what

The Catechism should be rewritten with regard to practised homosexuality and a "blessing" for homosex couples should be introduced, the president of the German Bishops, Georg Bätzing of Limburg told Herder.de.He believes that "we" need solutions which would not only take effect in private, "but also have a public visibility - but make it clear that no marriage is being founded." Bätzing was unable to sayhis "homosex blessing" would institute.Bätzing thinks it is possible to introduce homosex "blessings" independently of the Vatican. Alternatively, a council could discuss these "questions," Bätzing believes.According to Bible and Catechism, homosexual acts are “inherently disordered” and a sin and abomination crying out to heaven for vengeance.