Children of Mary Sisters on:



The Trump Rally

In an email reply back on Oct 27Thank you to the vast majority who have responded with love and support. To those who have responded with criticism or simply questioned why we would send Sisters to the rally, we are happy to have this opportunity to explain. There are indeed many issues concerning theof life that need to be addressed. However, the pre-eminent issue is the intrinsic evil of taking innocent human life through abortion. We, as faithful Catholics, consider it our duty—a joyful duty—to support a president, irregardless of party affiliation, who upholds the Gospel of Life.*****My email to them