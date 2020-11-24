No Masked Ball: Francis Receives Basketball Players

Francis received a delegation of the American National Basketball Association on November 23 in the library of the Apostolic Palace.He discussed with them about “social justice” and “racial equality” although he has no competence in neither field. Christ was apparently not an issue.Photos of the meeting showed at least 16 people sitting together and exchanging gifts with no masks and little social-distancing measures.However, at the Vatican’s initiative, the members of the delegation underwent a Covid 19 test before the meeting.