Personnel Office: No “Innocent Misunderstanding” But “Deep Wound”

The falsely announced central Vatican Personnel Office wasn’t “an innocent misunderstanding” or a “bureaucratic error” but is a “deep wound.”

“The Holy Father himself was dragged into this mess,” the papolatric IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (March 8) writes.

It asks why the Vatican Press Office published a communiqué, received from the Information Office of the Secretariat of State (responsible: Monsignor Paolo Scebola), attributing to Francis decisions he never took.

And: What role did Sostituto Peña Parra and Monsignor Luigi Roberto Cona, the Secretaritat of State’s Councillor for General Affairs play in this matter?

Picture: Pietro Parolin, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA

