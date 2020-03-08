German Bishops Want Vatican "Indult" For [Invalidly Ordained] German Deaconesses

The new president of the German Bishops' Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, hopes for a Roman "indult" to [invalidly] ordain German deaconesses.
Bätzing told the German radio WDR5 (March 8) that at the end of the German Synod there could be a resolution to demand from Rome a "special permission" for German deaconesses.
He added that a “very strong voice” is needed. The German synod could give point to this voice [and put Francis under pressure].
Picture: Georg Bätzing, © Bistum Limburg, #newsApkwpqyidr
