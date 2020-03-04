First Interview: Head of German Bishops’ Wants More Homosex and Contraception

It's possible to “open up” Catholic doctrine regarding contraception and homosexual fornication, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing said in his first interview as the president of the German bishops.
Bätzing told Katholisch.de (March 4) that “something has to change” in how the Church deals with gay fornication and homosexuals. Catholics would actually agree in light of the Church's homosexual infiltration.
Bätzing insinuated that John Paul II already made “changes” in his “Theology of the Body,” and Francis “opened the door wide.”
#newsHgcefjyxme
Clicks64
- Report
Social networks
Bishop Bätzing was responsible for a working document on sexual morality published ahead of the German bishops' Synodal Path in 2019. The text defended the use of contraception, masturbation and an active homosexual lifestyle. Without using the term “masturbation,” the document states, “The joyful experience of one’s own body (self sex) can also mean a responsible approach to one’s own sexuality.…More
Bishop Bätzing was responsible for a working document on sexual morality published ahead of the German bishops' Synodal Path in 2019. The text defended the use of contraception, masturbation and an active homosexual lifestyle. Without using the term “masturbation,” the document states, “The joyful experience of one’s own body (self sex) can also mean a responsible approach to one’s own sexuality.”