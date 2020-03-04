First Interview: Head of German Bishops’ Wants More Homosex and Contraception

Bishop Bätzing was responsible for a working document on sexual morality published ahead of the German bishops' Synodal Path in 2019. The text defended the use of contraception, masturbation and an active homosexual lifestyle. Without using the term “masturbation,” the document states, “ The joyful experience of one’s own body (self sex) can also mean a responsible approach to one’s own sexuality.… More

