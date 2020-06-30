Pro-Lifer Abby Johnson Discovers Old Latin Mass

The famous pro-lifer Abby Johnson, 39, a former Planned Parenthood henchman who in 2012 converted to the Faith, attended a Traditional Latin Mass and liked it.Abby resigned as a PP abortion mill director in October 2009 after having watched an abortion on an ultrasound monitor. Her memoir was turned into the famous 2019 movie “Unplanned.” Now, she is a mother of eight children.On June 29, Abby wrote on Twitter.com that the Old Latin Mass was “beautiful”. “My first thought was that it was so masculine. It’s hard to describe, but it felt so fatherly. That’s probably a weird thing to say. It was all very holy.” She plans to go back and to learn more about it.