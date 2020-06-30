Catholics Attacked and Humiliated At Prayer Event

Connor Martin (The Libertarian Republic) has documented how a criminal, mostly black mob harassed, berated, and assaulted Catholics who defended a statue of Saint Louis in Saint Louis, Missouri.
“We allowed them to spit on us [which is a health risk], call us names, put their fingers in our faces [while sanitary distancing was ordered], push us, and antagonise.”
A still unidentified felon poured an unknown liquid on a man in a green shirt (pictured above). While the victim tried to protect his head, he was attacked by a second criminal.
Martin helped to rescue the victim but was attacked, kicked and beaten along with a friend. Both managed to escape (video below).
Police were called six times but never showed up. Martin is determined to press charges and to identify the culprits.
On Sunday, the rescuers cleaned up dozens of pentagrams and graffitis from the statue. A priest blessed it with Holy Water.
