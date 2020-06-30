Francis Removes Cardinal Angelo Comastri

The Fabric of Saint Peter which is responsible for the maintenance of St. Peter's Basilica is in troubles.
On June 29, Francis removed its president, Cardinal Angelo Comastri, 76, and Comastri's delegate, Monsignor Vittorio Lanzani, and named retired Nuncio Mario Giordana, 78, as an Extraordinary Commissioner for the Fabric.
Giordana has the task of bringing order in the Fabric's administrative and technical offices. He will be assisted by a commission.
On June 30, Vatican police performed a raid in the Fabric's offices removing, documents and electronic equipment. It's safe to assume that the place is entangled in corruption and mismanagement.
This is another scandal in Francis’ chaotic administration of the Vatican.
Picture: Angelo Comastri, © wikicommons CC BY-SA, #newsPsotawlacg
Clicks128
- Report
Social networks