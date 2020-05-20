Saint Peter’s Runs Out of Money

Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the Archpriest of Saint Peter’s, wrote an April 22 letter to the canons of the basilica (IlMessaggero.it, May 18).He told them that the entrances of the basilica have dropped since its closure, and that he has therefore decided to curtail their salaries.Nevertheless, he invites the canons to continue doing works of charity, “as is the will of Pope Francis.”Saint Peter’s makes money with the access to the cupola, a museum and a shop.