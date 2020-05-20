Was "Converted" Abortion Poster Woman a Fraud?

Norma McCorvey, the woman behind the 1973 Supreme Court’s decision legalising abortion in the US, is presented in a new documentary as fraud.McCorvey made big waves, when she turned pro-life in 1995.On Friday, new 2017 footage will be aired on the US channel FX, showing her “deathbed confession,” as she calls it, shortly before her death at 69 in Texas.A visibly ailing McCorvey claims she became a pro-life activist only because she received money from evangelical groups.“I was the big fish,” she says. “I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say.”Now, she explains that "it was all an act." And, "I did it well too, I am a good actress.” The actress added, “Of course, I'm not acting now.”McCorveys final words on abortion, “If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that's no skin off my ass. That's why they call it choice.”