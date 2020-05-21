Burke: No Bishop Can Dispens from Sunday Obligation

Bishops cannot “dispense” from Sunday Mass because this is a Divine law of which “no human has the power to dispense from," Cardinal Raymond Burke explained.Talking at a May 20 Livestream for the Rome Life Forum, Burke said that circumstances can prevent from attending Sunday Mass. In this case the obligation doesn't bind, but it remains nevertheless.Burke condemned distribution of Communion with masks, gloves or sanitisers, because this doesn't respect the truth "that Christ is giving himself to us.”He knows that the Church used special methods to give Communion to infected persons but such methods were never applied to the faithful in general.A coronavirus vaccine from aborted children would be “rightly abhorrent” for Burke, and vaccines cannot be imposed on the citizens, “The State is not the ultimate provider of health, God is.”The Cardinal also warned of State control via microchips, and of groups using the coronavirus for promoting agendas like one world government, environmentalism and alteration of the Faith.