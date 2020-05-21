Did John Paul II Heal Cardinal Ratzinger?

Between 1991 and 1992, Cardinal Ratzinger was struck by a serious illness while he was working on the Catechism of the Catholic Church.He was admitted to a private clinic in Rome, likely the Casa di Cura Pio XI. For a whole week, the doctors discussed whether to perform surgery.The Pope's private doctor, Renato Buzzonetti, suggested to Ratzinger to return for surgery to Germany, but Ratzinger refused and remained in the clinic.A few days went by with more medical consultations. Suddenly, the serious ailment “miraculously” disappeared.LaLuceDiMaria.it (May 20) believes that this was connected to an unannounced evening visit of John Paul II to Ratzinger.The proof: Cardinal Ratzinger spoke "with a certain fervour" about his bond with John Paul II, when he was discharged.