Vatican's Nativity Scene Causes Hilarity (Video)

Twitter-Commentators make fun about a Nativity Scene from the 1960s which was put up in Saint Peter's Square on December 11.The scene includes an astronaut. Some asked whether this is Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.Deacon Nick Donnelly calls the crib “The Hideous Strength personified” noting influences from old idolatrous cults: "Indigenous idolatry really does have a hold over the Vatican doesn't it?".For EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo the scene is “worse than advertised.” He detects in it Baby Yoda emerging from the Fisher-Price space man figurine.Francis Rocca suspects that the Nativity Scene could turn out to be the most talked-about since the one of 2009 which cost €550,000.For Damian Thompson the Vatican has given Pachamama a *fabulous* makeover for their Xmas Special.