Francis Slams Christ's Missionary Mandate: “You Cannot Say To A Jew Or Muslim: ‘Be Converted’”

"To be consistent in your faith, you cannot say to Jewish or Muslim kids ‘come and be converted,” Francis claimed during his December 20 visit at a Roman High School.
According to Avvenire.it, he rambled that “we are not in the time of the crusades,” as if evangelisation was invented by the crusaders.
Francis' claims contradict Christ who converted many Jews and told his apostles:
"Going therefore, teach ye all nations; baptising them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost" (Matthew 28,19).
And: "Whoever believes and is baptised will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned" (Mk 16:16).
Pretend pope francis is not a catholic and rejected his baptismal vows years ago.
Quite literally he is another meaningless dirty black dot on the church landscape he coats with soot every time he opens his mouth.
Devoid of all ecclesiastical authority he drags a duped flock ever nearer the pit.
My message to Jews and Muslims: Be converted to the true and only light, Jesus Christ.