Francis Means to Insult Others, Insults Instead Himself

“When you insist on doing things your own way in the face of the Lord’s will, you are an idolater,” Francis preached in his January 20 homily, seemingly talking about himself.He ranted against those who prefer their “own interpretation of the Gospel” by falling into “moral casuistry,” an inadvertent reference to the casuistry of Amoris Laetitia which contradicts the Gospel and justifies adultery.Promoting pre-conciliar Jesuit authoritarianism, he then added that “disobedient” people are “obstinate,” "idolaters" and "not docile", and “turn the Word of the Lord into an ideology.”It is Francis himself who insists on doing things his own way against the Gospel when he praises other religions and idols, accepts adultery and homosexuality and falls into moral casuistry by promoting the single case trick.