Lista Pecorelli
The original Pecorelli list, which famously includes Bugnini, the architect of the New Mass. “Lista Pecorelli” is a list of alleged Freemasons within the Church (from 1978). It was compiled by the …More
The original Pecorelli list, which famously includes Bugnini, the architect of the New Mass.
“Lista Pecorelli” is a list of alleged Freemasons within the Church (from 1978).
It was compiled by the Italian investigative Journalist who gave it its name, Carmine “Mino” Pecorelli (later murdered).
