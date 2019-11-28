The original Pecorelli list, which famously includes Bugnini, the architect of the New Mass. “Lista Pecorelli” is a list of alleged Freemasons within the Church (from 1978). It was compiled by the … More

The original Pecorelli list, which famously includes Bugnini, the architect of the New Mass.



“Lista Pecorelli” is a list of alleged Freemasons within the Church (from 1978).

It was compiled by the Italian investigative Journalist who gave it its name, Carmine “Mino” Pecorelli (later murdered).