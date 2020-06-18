The Difficult Position of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone For the fourth time, JosephSciambra.com reported on June 9 that San Francisco Archdiocese had to take down homosexual propaganda from their … More

The Difficult Position of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone



For the fourth time, JosephSciambra.com reported on June 9 that San Francisco Archdiocese had to take down homosexual propaganda from their social media accounts. However, the depraved postings are taken down, while the culprits remain in place. Gloria.tv asked whether Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone lost control over his archdiocese.



Another Problem



A Roman monsignor who knows Cordileone well explained to Gloria.tv that “it’s not that Cordileone lost control over the archdiocese but – quote - “it would seem that Cordileone never really got full control of the Archdiocese of San Francisco.” This monsignor has a high opinion about Cordileone, “I admire him for what he stands for and what he does.” The source says that there are still many people in high places and in Cordileone’s own chancery who oppose him. At one stage Cordileone’s enemies even hired a public relations firm to give him bad press as often as possible.



Many Are Anti-Catholic



Gloria.tv also received access to the statement of a ************** who writes that not many people know how difficult the job of Archbishop Cordileone is. Quote, “He is acting on things but not in the way others think he should.” The **** writes that Cordileone has improved the faculty at the seminary. He is forming new and more Catholic members for the board of Catholic Charities but there are so many employees of Catholic Charities and many of them are anti-Catholic.



It’s Not Easy to Be a Good Bishop



According to the same**************, the employees of Catholic Charities have easy jobs which they want to keep. The Archbishop cannot know everything or everyone who works there. The**** is convinced that Cordileone would – quote – “not be here for very long if he got more aggressive.” He knows that there have already been attempts to remove Cordileone. His comment, “Not easy to be a bishop that is loyal to Tradition.” The**** mentions what happened in San Luis Diocese, Argentina, where Francis removed the excellent bishop, also because he stood up against altar girls when a priest abusively introduced them while they were not allowed in this diocese. Not long after, that priest left the priesthood.