Vaccination: Vatican Pressures Employees, Discovers "Morality"

Francis received the second shot of the Pfizer mRNA-vaccination on February 4.IlMessaggero.it reports (February 3) that a few Vatican employees refused to be vaccinated. They caused “the Vatican leaders” [= Francis] to pressure them to receive the vaccination.A note was issued byVatican dicasteries that the vaccination is allegedly a "morally significant act" and “necessary” to protect others. On real moral issues, Francis' Vatican is much more indifferent.The Vatican offers vaccinations for the about 500 residents, its employees and their families.