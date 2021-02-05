Half-Naked Man Installed De Facto Deacon (Pictures)

Obidos Bishop Bernardo Johannes Bahlmann, 60, Brazil, installed Tito Meri, a half-naked Indian chief, as a de facto deacon on January 8.Bahlmann calls Meri “an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, Baptism and Marriage.” So far, all four bishops in Obidos were German-born Franciscans.The ceremony took place in St. Anthony of Padua church in Oriximina. Meri is the ninth Indian “extraordinary minister” who likely owns a cell phone and (un)dresses like this only for the cameras.The eight previous ones were instituted by Bahlmann in December 2020. TraditionInAction.org (January 31) calls this “Francis’ Tribalist Church.”As part of an April Fool's joke, the Franciscans reported on 1 April 2011 that Bahlmann had been appointed Berlin Archbishop.In September 2019, Bahlmann said he could imagine abolishing celibacy. He attended the 2019 Amazon Synod.